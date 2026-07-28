Central Railway to run 246 special trains for Ganesh Chaturthi

These special trains will run from September 11 to 28 on high-demand routes like CSMT-Sawantwadi Road, LTT-Ratnagiri, LTT-Madgaon, Pune-Ratnagiri, and Diva-Chiplun.

Out of the total trains, 184 will have AC, sleeper, and unreserved coaches; the other 62 are fully unreserved.

Bookings for reserved seats on some trains open August 1, with additional trains opening on August 2 and August 3, via PRS counters or apps like IRCTC and RailOne.

Unreserved tickets can be grabbed at normal fares through the UTS app.

Check NTES or railway inquiry portals for detailed timings so you don't miss your ride!