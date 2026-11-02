Central Reserve Police Force records 12 months fatality-free since 1979
India
For the first time since 1979, the Central Reserve Police Force, or CRPF, has completed 12 consecutive months since Oct. 30, 2025, without a single operational fatality.
This big milestone highlights how much its planning and training have improved over the years.
CRPF chief credits gear, eyes Manipur
CRPF Chief GP Singh credits this success to better gear and faster medical evacuations, saying these changes really helped keep everyone safe.
With Maoist threats now nearly gone after major government crackdowns, the CRPF is shifting its focus to handling rising violence in Manipur, showing how quickly it adapts to new challenges.