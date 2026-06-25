Central Secretariat to become triple interchange metro station in Delhi
India
Central Secretariat is about to become a triple-interchange metro station, linking the Magenta, Yellow, and Violet lines.
This means way better access to government offices, tourist spots, and hangout spaces right in the heart of Delhi, making your commute smoother and faster.
Phase V 9.913km underground corridor
A new 9.913-kilometer underground corridor is being built as part of Phase V, connecting nine stations like India Gate and Bharat Mandapam.
With direct links to Central Secretariat, you'll be able to switch lines easily and reach major event venues without hassle or long waits.
The goal? Less congestion in central Delhi and more efficient public transport for everyone.