Central team inspects Cyclone Arnab damage in Yanam's Farampeta area
India
A central government team dropped by Yanam on Thursday to see firsthand how badly Cyclone Arnab hit the area.
Officials from several ministries inspected damaged roads, power lines, and farms, especially around Farampeta Main Road and the villages of Dariyalathippa and Kanakalapeta.
Puducherry CM Rangasamy seeks Centre ₹50Cr
The team also took a look at an indoor stadium in Savithri Nagar and checked on local fishing resources.
Regional leaders gave a power point presentation on the damages, and Puducherry's Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has asked for ₹50 crore in central aid to help fix things up after paddy fields, homes, and infrastructure took a major hit.