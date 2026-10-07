Central University of Kerala seminar sparks violence, 4 students injured

Student activists from SFI, KSU, and MSF led the protest, objecting to Nandakumar's presence and what they saw as an attempt to bring RSS influence into campus spaces.

Although some had preregistered for the event, they said they weren't allowed in.

Tensions escalated with placards reading "No to RSS and saffronisation" and slogans against the RSS, and the incident quickly drew political attention: Leader of Opposition and former CM Pinarayi Vijayan slammed both the university's invitation to an RSS figure and the police response, saying, "The politics behind the seminar is very clear. If it is academic progress, then what justification do university officials have in inviting an RSS leader? Students who had registered for the event were denied entry."