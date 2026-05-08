Central Water Commission: Indian reservoirs 36% full above 10-year average
India
India's big reservoirs are running low: they are just 36% full right now, says the Central Water Commission.
Out of 166 tracked reservoirs, most are less than one-half full.
Still, there is a bit of good news: storage is actually higher than last year and above the 10-year average.
About 28% districts received little rain
A big reason for the low water? About 28% of districts got little or no rain between March 1 and May 7.
Southern states like Telangana (20%), Karnataka (22%), and Andhra Pradesh (38%) are especially hard-hit, and eastern states like West Bengal (12%) are not doing much better.
On the brighter side, parts of western and central India, like Gujarat (50%) and Chhattisgarh (56%), are holding up OK for now.