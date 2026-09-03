Central Water Commission: India's major reservoirs now over 50% full
India
New numbers from the Central Water Commission show that about 30% of India's major reservoirs are over 80% full right now.
Altogether, these reservoirs hold around 130 billion cubic meters of water, over half their total capacity.
Southern storage down after 13% deficit
Most parts of the country have healthy reservoir levels (above 60%), but the southern region is falling behind.
Thanks to a 13% rainfall deficit this season, storage levels are lower than last year and even below the 10-year average.
Still, despite patchy rains, 13 reservoirs, including five in Maharashtra, are totally full, and more rain could help boost levels soon.