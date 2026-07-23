Centre and CJP negotiations stall amid NEET leak protests
India
Talks between the central government and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over the NEET paper leak protests have stalled.
Students and activists at Jantar Mantar are pushing for accountability in exam leaks and better education reforms.
Even though CJP leader Sonam Wangchuk dropped his call for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to quit, discussions broke down over two key demands.
Centre refuses Pradhan's resignation and dialogue
CJP wants Pradhan's resignation and a public dialogue at Jantar Mantar before moving forward, both of which the Centre flatly refused.
With neither side budging, formal negotiations are on hold, but students and supporters are still out protesting, determined to see real change in how exams are handled.