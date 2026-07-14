Centre approves interim 1L PMAY-Gramin houses for West Bengal
Big news for West Bengal: the Union government just announced interim approval for building one lakh houses under the PMAY-Gramin scheme.
The announcement came from Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a review meeting in Kolkata with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.
Heavy rains have slowed down surveys to pick beneficiaries, but the plan is moving forward.
PMAY-Gramin survey deadline to August 15
To make sure no family misses out, the survey deadline has been pushed to August 15.
Chouhan urged officials to speed things up so house allotments can start soon after verification.
Plus, over ₹8,508 crore has been allocated for rural development and jobs, and another ₹1,000 crore will go toward building 2,400km of rural roads.
Separately, special projects were approved for rice-growing areas.