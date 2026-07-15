Centre approves ₹9,585cr Naya Safar Yojana for 2L NCR vehicles
The Centre has approved the Naya Safar Yojana, a two-year, ₹9,585 crore plan to swap out old trucks and busses for cleaner rides in the NCR.
The goal? Cut down on air pollution by replacing over two lakh aging commercial vehicles, including over 1.9 lakh trucks and 16,000-plus busses.
Centre offers incentives for older vehicles
If you own a BS-III or older vehicle, you can participate in the scheme by upgrading to a BS-VI or electric model and receive incentives.
To make it easier, the government is offering interest subsidies on loans, monthly fuel vouchers up to ₹4,800, plus waivers on registration fees and motor taxes.
There are also tax breaks and old dues waived if you scrap your polluting vehicle.
Old commercial vehicles worsen Delhi-NCR air
Even though they're only three percent of vehicles in Delhi-NCR, trucks and busses cause over one-third of transport-related PM2.5 emissions, mostly from older models.
Studies show these older vehicles pollute way more than newer ones, so targeting them could really help clean up Delhi's air.