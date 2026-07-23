Centre asks states, high courts to establish fast-track exam courts
Big news for students: The government will ask states and high courts to establish fast-track courts under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, to crack down on exam scams like paper leaks and cheating.
As of the article's publish date, July 23, 2026, the government will ask states and high courts to establish fast-track courts to handle cases quickly under the Act, which criminalizes offenses like question paper leaks, answer sheet tampering and computer systems, and organized cheating.
Modi says move protects exam fairness
Prime Minister Modi highlighted that this move is all about protecting young people's futures and keeping public exams like NEET and UPSC fair.
The Centre will ask states to set up these special courts for daily hearings so cases don't drag on.
With four cases already registered under the Act, the goal is clear: stop organized rackets and restore trust in competitive exams.