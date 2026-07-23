Centre asks states, high courts to establish fast-track exam courts

Big news for students: The government will ask states and high courts to establish fast-track courts under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, to crack down on exam scams like paper leaks and cheating.

As of the article's publish date, July 23, 2026, the government will ask states and high courts to establish fast-track courts to handle cases quickly under the Act, which criminalizes offenses like question paper leaks, answer sheet tampering and computer systems, and organized cheating.