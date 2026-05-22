Centre asks Supreme Court to clarify UAPA bail law standards
The government wants the Supreme Court to sort out mixed rulings on bail for terror cases under the UAPA.
They say just being locked up for a long time shouldn't be enough to get bail if someone's accused of serious crimes: case details should matter more.
This request came on Friday, May 22, 2026, with references to high-profile cases like Ajmal Kasab and Hafiz Saeed.
Courts split on UAPA bail
Recent court decisions have gone in different directions: one granted bail because trials were delayed, while earlier judgments focused more on what the accused actually did and the evidence against them.
The Center says there needs to be a consistent way of handling these tough cases, especially since the UAPA is strict and affects people's rights.
A big decision is expected soon in the Delhi riots case, which could set the tone going forward.