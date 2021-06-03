Centre enters deal with Biological E for 30cr vaccine doses

The vaccine doses will be manufactured and stockpiled by Biological E from August to December this year

The Union Health Ministry has finalized arrangements with Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Biological E to reserve 30 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses for which it will be making an advance payment of Rs. 1,500 crore. These vaccine doses will be manufactured and stockpiled by Biological E from August to December this year, a ministry statement said on Thursday. Here's more.

Information

The vaccine is currently undergoing Phase III trials

The COVID-19 vaccine of Biological E is currently undergoing Phase III clinical trial after showing promising results in Phase I and II trials. The vaccine is an RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months.

Statement

The arrangement aims to encourage indigenous vaccine manufacturers

"The proposal of Biological E was examined and recommended for approval after due diligence by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC)," the statement said. "The arrangement with Biological E is part of the wider endeavor of the Centre to encourage indigenous vaccine manufacturers by providing them support in research and development and also financial support," it said.

Centre has provided all necessary support to the vaccine candidate

The Biological E COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been supported by the Centre from the preclinical stage to Phase III studies. The Department of Biotechnology has not only provided financial assistance in terms of grant-in-aid of over Rs. 100 crore but has also partnered with Biological E to conduct all animal challenge and assay studies through its Research Institute Translational Health Science Technology Institute, Faridabad.

Quote

The initiative is part of 'Mission COVID Suraksha'

"This has been undertaken as part of the government's Mission COVID Suraksha, the Indian COVID-19 Vaccine Development Mission, which was launched to reinforce and accelerate COVID-19 vaccine development efforts as part of the third stimulus package, Atmanirbhar 3.0," the statement said.

Aim

Mission aims to provide citizens with safe and affordable vaccines

The mission aims to bring to the citizens a safe, efficacious, affordable, and accessible COVID-19 vaccine. It will also support the development of five-six COVID-19 vaccine candidates. Some of these are now closer to licensure and introduction in public health systems. It has not just accelerated COVID-19 vaccine development efforts, but also fostered a robust end-to-end vaccine development ecosystem in the country.