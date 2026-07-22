CJP protests: Centre deploys additional 2,000 CRPF personnel to Delhi 

The deployment comes in the wake of several violent clashes, which officials said required immediate action.

The 20 companies were earlier stationed in West Bengal for the assembly elections earlier this year at the state's request.

Each CRPF company consists of about 100 personnel.

This fresh deployment is on top of nearly 30 companies of the CRPF and its specialized anti-riot unit, the Rapid Action Force (RAF), that have already been provided to the Delhi Police to strengthen security.