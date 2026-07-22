CJP protests: Centre deploys additional 2,000 CRPF personnel to Delhi
What's the story
The central government has deployed 20 additional companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to Delhi. The move is aimed at strengthening security amid ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests and demonstrations by various political parties. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued the deployment order on Tuesday night, with personnel being airlifted from Kolkata to Delhi.
Security reinforcement
20 companies were earlier stationed in West Bengal
The deployment comes in the wake of several violent clashes, which officials said required immediate action.
The 20 companies were earlier stationed in West Bengal for the assembly elections earlier this year at the state's request.
Each CRPF company consists of about 100 personnel.
This fresh deployment is on top of nearly 30 companies of the CRPF and its specialized anti-riot unit, the Rapid Action Force (RAF), that have already been provided to the Delhi Police to strengthen security.
Meeting
Centre-CJP meeting expected t
According to News18, the Centre is set to hold another round of talks with representatives of CJP on Wednesday, with government sources saying they are "hopeful of a breakthrough" after a late-night meeting with activist Sonam Wangchuk.
The report said Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh is expected to meet CJP representatives.
Singh and Union Health Minister JP Nadda met Wangchuk on Tuesday night at Medanta Hospital, where he was shifted from Safdarjung Hospital following a Delhi High Court order.