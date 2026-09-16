Centre designates Shahzad Bhatti Network terrorist organization under UAPA
India
The Centre has just declared the Shahzad Bhatti Network a terrorist organization under the UAPA as of September 16, 2026.
This move is meant to tighten national security and gives authorities more power to act against the group's members and activities.
Centre targets terror funding and operations
The network has been under scrutiny, suspected of threatening India's integrity.
By making this designation official, the government is stepping up efforts to break up terror funding and operations.
More updates on what happens next are expected soon.