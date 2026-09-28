Centre directs 112 captive coal stations to run full capacity
India
The Centre recently directed 112 captive coal-based generating stations, including those run by big names like Bharat Aluminium and Tata Steel, to operate to the maximum extent of their available capacity from October to December 2026.
The goal? Help ease the country's ongoing power crunch and make more generation available to the power market.
Weak monsoon reduces hydropower output
Hydropower output has dropped thanks to weak monsoon rains, so the government is leaning on these usually industry-only plants to support the national grid.
With electricity demand having remained high and low coal stocks at many stations, this move is all about keeping things running smoothly when it matters most.