Centre forms special committee to process CAA applications in Bengal

CAA remains contentious issue in Bengal

This move comes as the CAA remains a hot topic in Bengal, with strong opposition from the Trinamool Congress and calls for boycotts by some leaders.

The new committee aims to speed up citizenship for refugees facing religious persecution—especially Matuas—while also fueling political debates between the state and Centre.

For many young people watching politics unfold, it's another reminder of how laws can shape real lives and spark big conversations.