Centre forms special committee to process CAA applications in Bengal
The central government has created a special committee to process Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) applications in West Bengal.
This group, headed by a senior census official and including a Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau officer as a member, will review requests from non-Muslim migrants who came from Pakistan, Bangladesh, or Afghanistan before 2015.
CAA remains contentious issue in Bengal
This move comes as the CAA remains a hot topic in Bengal, with strong opposition from the Trinamool Congress and calls for boycotts by some leaders.
The new committee aims to speed up citizenship for refugees facing religious persecution—especially Matuas—while also fueling political debates between the state and Centre.
For many young people watching politics unfold, it's another reminder of how laws can shape real lives and spark big conversations.