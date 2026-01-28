Centre gives nod to new high-speed rail in Kerala

Why should you care?

This project promises faster, smoother travel—expect significantly reduced travel times on trains operating at 160-180km/h (per the source).

It's designed to be mostly elevated (so less land is needed), and aims for fewer road accidents and quicker government approvals.

Plus, future expansion mentioned in the source: to Coimbatore via Palakkad; Thiruvananthapuram to Kanyakumari; and Kasaragod to Mangaluru.