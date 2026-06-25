Centre launches Air Suvidha 2.0 portal for Ebola screening 

Outbreak toll

Current Ebola outbreak has claimed over 1,100 lives in Africa

The current Ebola outbreak has claimed over 1,100 lives in Africa, with nearly 280 deaths from the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola in Congo and Uganda. Health officials have faced challenges in tracing contacts and containing transmission due to insecurity, displacement, hunger, and gaps in disease surveillance. The White House is also seeking more than $1.4 billion from Congress to tackle the expanding Ebola virus outbreak.