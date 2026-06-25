Centre launches Air Suvidha 2.0 portal for Ebola screening
What's the story
The Indian government has reactivated the Air Suvidha portal to screen travelers from or transiting through Ebola-affected countries. The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) launched AIR SUVIDHA 2.0, a contactless Passenger Health Self-Declaration Portal, to enhance public health surveillance at Points of Entry amid an ongoing Ebola outbreak.
System upgrade
Upgraded system replaces old paper-based process
The upgraded system replaces the old paper-based process with an online platform that makes passenger processing smoother at points of entry. Passengers coming from international destinations are required to fill out a mandatory online Health Self-Declaration, which includes a 21-day travel history, exposure history, and any related symptoms before immigration clearance.
Data exchange
Real-time data sharing with health authorities
The government said the portal allows real-time data sharing with Airport Health Officers, Bureau of Immigration, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), and State Surveillance Officers. This will help in quickly identifying and referring at-risk travelers while keeping their arrival experience seamless and contactless without any physical forms to fill on landing.
Financial aid
India pledges $10 million to fight Ebola outbreak in Africa
In addition to launching the portal, India has also pledged $10 million for preparedness, response, and recovery amid the ongoing Ebola outbreak. Union Health Minister JP Nadda announced this at a virtual summit organized by the African Union on June 17. The move is part of India's efforts to bolster health surveillance measures following the World Health Organization's declaration of Ebola as a public health emergency of international concern.
Outbreak toll
Current Ebola outbreak has claimed over 1,100 lives in Africa
The current Ebola outbreak has claimed over 1,100 lives in Africa, with nearly 280 deaths from the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola in Congo and Uganda. Health officials have faced challenges in tracing contacts and containing transmission due to insecurity, displacement, hunger, and gaps in disease surveillance. The White House is also seeking more than $1.4 billion from Congress to tackle the expanding Ebola virus outbreak.