Centre launches ₹82.5cr bamboo projects for Northeast
Big news for the Northeast: The government just rolled out two bamboo-focused projects worth ₹82.5 crore, aiming to boost jobs and local businesses — one project, Strengthening Traditional Bamboo Artisan Clusters, covers artisan clusters across all eight northeastern states, while the Promotion of Engineered Bamboo Products project is focused in Karbi Anglong, Assam and Mokokchung, Nagaland.
After a year and a half of planning, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia kicked off these initiatives in Guwahati.
Over 4,500 artisans to get modern tools—and a digital upgrade
The Artisan Clusters Initiative will help more than 4,500 traditional bamboo artisans upgrade their tools and designs.
Thanks to new partnerships with Amazon and Flipkart, these artisans will also get digital training and access to customers all over India.
New-age bamboo products & fresh jobs for youth
The second project is all about engineered bamboo—think sustainable boards and panels instead of just baskets or furniture.
Assam and Nagaland will see new plantations (1,000 hectares) plus training for 1,000 young people.
A deal with All Time Plastics promises better product development and nationwide market links.
The projects are expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs in the region.