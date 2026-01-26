Centre launches ₹82.5cr bamboo projects for Northeast

The Artisan Clusters Initiative will help more than 4,500 traditional bamboo artisans upgrade their tools and designs. Thanks to new partnerships with Amazon and Flipkart, these artisans will also get digital training and access to customers all over India.

New-age bamboo products & fresh jobs for youth

The second project is all about engineered bamboo—think sustainable boards and panels instead of just baskets or furniture.

Assam and Nagaland will see new plantations (1,000 hectares) plus training for 1,000 young people.

A deal with All Time Plastics promises better product development and nationwide market links.

The projects are expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs in the region.