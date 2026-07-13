Centre nearly triples Delhi capex loan to ₹1,647cr for 2026-27
India
Big boost for Delhi: the central government has nearly tripled its capital expenditure (Capex) loan to ₹1,647 crore for 2026-27, up from ₹825 crore last year.
This move is part of a push to ramp up investment and support new reforms across the city.
Centre approves all 28 Delhi projects
Delhi also scored an extra ₹756 crore as a reward for increasing its own spending, bringing this year's total funding from the Centre to ₹2,403 crore.
The Centre approved all 28 projects proposed by Delhi (think Metro upgrades, new flyovers, EV charging stations at bus depots, and better roads), so expect some real changes on the ground soon.