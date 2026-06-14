Centre presses Telangana over SCCL's 40L tons missing worth 1600cr India Jun 14, 2026

The Center is pressing Telangana to explain how 40 lakh tons of coal (worth about ₹1,600 crore) went missing from Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL).

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy wrote to the state's chief minister, warning that SCCL's finances are already shaky thanks to unpaid dues of over ₹51,500 crore from the Telangana government.

He says this missing coal could make things even tougher for the company.