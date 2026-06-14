Centre presses Telangana over SCCL's 40L tons missing worth 1600cr
The Center is pressing Telangana to explain how 40 lakh tons of coal (worth about ₹1,600 crore) went missing from Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL).
Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy wrote to the state's chief minister, warning that SCCL's finances are already shaky thanks to unpaid dues of over ₹51,500 crore from the Telangana government.
He says this missing coal could make things even tougher for the company.
G Kishan Reddy seeks SCCL probe
SCCL isn't just any company: it's a major joint venture between Telangana and the Center and employs around 40,000 people.
Reddy is calling for a proper probe into how this happened and whether SCCL's checks and controls are actually working.
He also stressed that leaving these questions unanswered could hurt SCCL's growth.