Centre releases over ₹2,100cr to 7 states for monsoon relief
The central government just released over ₹2,100 crore to help seven states hit hard by monsoon floods: Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.
These funds are meant for immediate relief work and keeping things running as the rains continue.
Himachal Pradesh and Odisha have already received extra support for ongoing efforts.
Special teams assess Assam, Arunachal Pradesh
Special teams are out in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam to check how bad the flooding really is. Assam has even had two visits so far because things are pretty rough there.
Advance funds have also reached Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.
For Nagaland, a new assessment team is being set up after the state asked for help.
The Center says it is committed to backing up state efforts quickly whenever disasters like this hit.