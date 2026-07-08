Centre releases ₹2,545.50cr 1st installment for Viksit Bharat Guarantee
India
Big news for Andhra Pradesh: ₹2,545.50 crore just landed from the central government as part of the new Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Grameen) scheme.
Announced by Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, this first installment covers wages, materials, and administrative costs to kick-start development.
Scheme to generate rural employment
The VB-G RAM G scheme is focused on making life better in villages: think more jobs, better infrastructure, and lasting community assets.
Dr. Chandra Sekhar shared that these funds are meant to generate rural employment, create permanent community assets, and improve rural infrastructure.