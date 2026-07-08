Centre releases ₹2,545.50cr 1st installment for Viksit Bharat Guarantee India Jul 08, 2026

Big news for Andhra Pradesh: ₹2,545.50 crore just landed from the central government as part of the new Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Grameen) scheme.

Announced by Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, this first installment covers wages, materials, and administrative costs to kick-start development.