Centre report warns El Nino may raise Indian food prices

Food prices are climbing in India, with staples like rice and tur dal getting more expensive as El Nino worries grow.

Rice has jumped 8.5% since last year, now at ₹4,185 per quintal, and tur dal is over ₹125 per kilogram.

The Centre's August 2026 Monthly Economic Report flagged El Nino as a factor to watch, saying persistent conditions could raise the risk of a weaker or uneven monsoon and put pressure on crop yields and food prices.