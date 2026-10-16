Centre seeks Punjab reports on activist killing, suicide and attack
India
The center has sent letters to the Punjab government, asking for detailed reports on the killing of anti-drug activist Parwinder Singh alias Jhota in Mansa, the suicide of Gulzar Singh, and the attack in Gurdaspur.
These moves highlight growing worries about safety and law enforcement as Punjab continues to struggle with its drug problem.
Centre seeks updates on Narcotics Vision
Alongside these requests, the center wants updates on how Punjab is rolling out the Centre's Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026-2029), which calls for a dedicated task force and tougher action against offenders.
With political tensions rising, all eyes are now on the state government to show it's serious about tackling drugs.