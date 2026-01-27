Centre steps up to revive Yamuna's flow
Big news for the Yamuna River: the central government wants to boost its water flow by using the Upper Ganga and Munak canals.
After a recent meeting with states along the river to discuss the issue, officials said experts and agencies, including the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, have pegged the Yamuna's environmental flow requirement at 23 cubic meters per second, while current flows are around 10 cubic meters per second.
What's being done (and who's pitching in)
To make this happen, there are plans to divert more water—800 cusecs from the Upper Ganga Canal to Wazirabad and an extra 100 cusecs through Munak canal.
Delhi is also bringing in a third-party agency to audit drains in Haryana, UP, and Delhi so cleaner water actually reaches the river.
Meanwhile, Haryana will handle silt build-up at Hathnikund barrage—a key step since pollution has been a big concern near Kalindi Kunj and Okhla.