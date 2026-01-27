Centre steps up to revive Yamuna's flow

What's being done (and who's pitching in)

To make this happen, there are plans to divert more water—800 cusecs from the Upper Ganga Canal to Wazirabad and an extra 100 cusecs through Munak canal.

Delhi is also bringing in a third-party agency to audit drains in Haryana, UP, and Delhi so cleaner water actually reaches the river.

Meanwhile, Haryana will handle silt build-up at Hathnikund barrage—a key step since pollution has been a big concern near Kalindi Kunj and Okhla.