Centre tells Supreme Court all religious practices protected by Constitution India May 13, 2026

Big update from the Supreme Court: The government told a nine-judge bench that every religious practice in India is protected by the Constitution, unless it messes with public order, morality, or health.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta pointed out that these protections aren't just for "essential" rituals and called out the courts for inventing that term.

If someone wants to challenge a religious practice, Mehta said it's their job to prove it actually causes harm.