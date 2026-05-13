Centre tells Supreme Court all religious practices protected by Constitution
Big update from the Supreme Court: The government told a nine-judge bench that every religious practice in India is protected by the Constitution, unless it messes with public order, morality, or health.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta pointed out that these protections aren't just for "essential" rituals and called out the courts for inventing that term.
If someone wants to challenge a religious practice, Mehta said it's their job to prove it actually causes harm.
Bench considers broader religious expression
Chief Justice Surya Kant shared that religious expression can be much more than just rituals.
Justice Nagarathna described Hinduism as a way of life, not just about temple visits.
Legal scholar Mohan Gopal introduced "auto-theism," saying everyone has the right to find their own spiritual path.
The bench is currently looking at cases like entry restrictions for women in temples.