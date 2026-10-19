Centre to roll out AI ITMS on 42 Delhi routes

Instead of the usual fixed-timer signals, ITMS will use real-time data to adjust lights on the go, aiming to keep things moving smoothly, especially on busy corridors.

Some roads, like Lodhi Road, could see delays drop by around 30%, but big stretches like Ring Road may only improve a little.

Not every route will benefit equally (GT Road and New ISBT Flyover might barely notice), but overall, it's a promising step toward making Delhi commutes less stressful.