CGWA flags nitrate and iron exceedances in Kerala groundwater

Experts urge water checks, septic maintenance

A few spots also showed higher-than-allowed fluoride, but no arsenic or uranium was detected (which is a relief).

Experts say nitrates mainly come from fertilizers and leaking septic tanks, and can cause health issues like "blue baby syndrome" in infants and thyroid problems.

Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, Convener of the Research Cell of the Indian Medical Association, Kerala, and Prof. V. Sivanandan Achari discuss the risks.

Prof. V. Sivanandan Achari, Dean of the Faculty of Science and Professor at the School of Environmental Studies, Cochin University of Science and Technology, recommends regular water checks and better septic maintenance to keep things safe for everyone.