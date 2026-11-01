Chainsaw attack accused reportedly victim's uncle whose proposal was rejected
What's the story
A 21-year-old man allegedly attacked two Class 10 girls with a chainsaw at Zilla Parishad High School in Raptadu village, Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh. The accused is reportedly the uncle of one of the victims and had previously proposed to her, NDTV reported, citing police sources. He is currently on the run, even as police have formed 12-15 teams to locate him.
Medical update
Both girls were injured and rushed to the hospital
The attack occurred around 10:30am during ongoing classes with a teacher present in the room.
Both girls were injured and rushed to Government General Hospital in Anantapur.
One girl is undergoing critical surgery and has been airlifted to a hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment.
Teacher's account
Teacher recalls panic among students
Rajeshwari, the class teacher present during the incident, said staff was slow to realize what was happening.
She recalled, "Classes were ongoing... All the children were studying."
The teacher thought someone had come for work on the premises. When they realized it was an attack, panic spread among students who ran in different directions.
Counseling efforts
Education Minister announces mental health support for students
Education Minister Nara Lokesh announced that 20 mental health counselors are visiting the homes of all 32 Class X-A students and girls of Classes 8-10.
He said, "Following the deeply disturbing incident at Rapthadu, our priority is to ensure that every affected child feels safe and supported."
The counselors are providing emotional support and helping students cope with trauma from the incident.