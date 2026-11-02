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Home / News / India News / Chainsaw attack: Accused injured in police firing
Chainsaw attack: Accused injured in police firing
Hemanth allegedly tried to escape arrest and attacked police personnel with stones and a knife

Chainsaw attack: Accused injured in police firing

By Snehil Singh
Nov 02, 2026
08:27 am
What's the story

A 21-year-old man, identified as Hemanth or Dummu, was shot at by police in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district. The incident occurred when Hemanth allegedly tried to escape arrest and attacked police personnel with stones and a knife. Officers received a tip-off about his location in a forest area and approached him to arrest him. According to sources cited by NDTV, six rounds were fired at the accused, who is seriously injured.

School assault

Hemanth attacked students with a chainsaw

The incident comes a day after Hemanth had attacked two Class 10 students with a running chainsaw at Rapthadu Zilla Parishad High School.

The attack happened during class hours, leaving one student with life-threatening injuries. She was later shifted to a private hospital in Bengaluru for advanced treatment.

The other student also sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital in Anantapur.

Eyewitness testimony

We thought it was construction work, says teacher

The accused is reportedly the uncle of one of the victims and had previously proposed to her, NDTV reported, citing police sources.

A teacher at the school, Rajeshwari, recalled how confused everyone was when Hemanth entered with a chainsaw.

She said they initially mistook its sound for ongoing construction work.

"Classes were ongoing... All the children were studying," she said, adding that Hemanth moved quickly toward the students before anyone could react.

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Medical report

One girl has suffered life-threatening injuries

The Andhra Pradesh Health Minister, Satya Kumar Yadav, revealed that one student suffered multiple grievous injuries. These included the complete severing of her right hand and fractures to her skull and ribs.

A medical report detailed polytrauma, hypovolaemic shock, pneumothorax, facial bone fractures, and other severe injuries sustained by the girl.

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