Chaitra Navratri 2026: Dates, significance, rituals, and more
Chaitra Navratri 2026 runs from March 19 to March 27, wrapping up with Ram Navami (its exact date varies by panchang; some observe it on March 26, others on March 27).
This nine-day Hindu festival marks the start of Vikram Samvat 2083 and is all about honoring goddess Durga in her nine forms.
Devotees take part in rituals like Ghatasthapana (setting up a sacred pot), fasting, reading Durga Saptashati, lighting diyas nonstop, and daily prayers.
Daily rituals and offerings during the festival
Each day spotlights a different form of Durga, starting with Shailputri Puja on Day one (March 19) and moving through Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri (plus the special Sandhi Puja on March 26 around 11:24 AM-12:12pm (the Ashtami-Navami junction)), and finally Siddhidatri on Day nine;
< em>Kanya Puja is observed on either Ashtami (Day eight) or Navami (Day nine), depending on local/customary practice.
Every day also has its own color vibe—think yellow for Day one or purple for Day nine—and a special food offering.
Why you should know about this festival
Chaitra Navratri isn't just about tradition: it's seen as a time to recharge spiritually and seek blessings for the year ahead.
If you're curious about Indian festivals or looking to connect with your roots in a meaningful way, this is one that brings communities together through color, devotion, and some seriously good food.