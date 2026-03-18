Chaitra Navratri 2026: Dates, significance, rituals, and more

Daily rituals and offerings during the festival

Each day spotlights a different form of Durga, starting with Shailputri Puja on Day one (March 19) and moving through Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri (plus the special Sandhi Puja on March 26 around 11:24 AM-12:12pm (the Ashtami-Navami junction)), and finally Siddhidatri on Day nine;

< em>Kanya Puja is observed on either Ashtami (Day eight) or Navami (Day nine), depending on local/customary practice.

Every day also has its own color vibe—think yellow for Day one or purple for Day nine—and a special food offering.