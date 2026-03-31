Chaitra Purnima on April 1 2026 coincides with Hanuman Jayanti

The day kicks off before sunrise with holy baths and prayers. People fast, offer prayers to Lord Vishnu, recite the Satyanarayan Katha, and make offerings to the moon. Since it overlaps with Hanuman Jayanti 2026, many will also visit temples and recite the Hanuman Chalisa.

Emphasis on spiritual renewal and charity

Chaitra Purnima is all about starting fresh, focusing on self-discipline and spiritual growth. Charity plays a big part too; many donate food or clothes to those in need.

No matter where you are or how you celebrate, the heart of the festival is about devotion and giving back.