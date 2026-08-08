Chamba, Himachal Pradesh crash kills at least 7, injures 11
India
A serious bus accident hit Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh early Saturday when a bus skidded off the road at Chalunj Mor.
Sadly, at least seven people lost their lives and 11 others were injured in the crash.
Chamba rescuers evacuate injured, investigation underway
Locals and rescue teams acted fast, pulling out the injured passengers and getting them to a nearby hospital.
Right now, officials are investigating what caused the accident.
Updates on those hurt are still awaited, as everyone hopes for their recovery.