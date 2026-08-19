Chamoli tunnel disaster kills 11 after suspected aquifer burst
India
The Chamoli tunnel disaster has claimed 11 lives, with 20-year-old Rohit Pandey being the latest victim.
The tragedy struck on August 13 when a suspected aquifer burst flooded an under-construction tunnel, trapping 22 workers inside.
Chamoli compensation talks firms offer 11L
Rescue teams managed to pull out 12 workers and recovered the final two bodies on August 18, while six injured were still in a hospital.
Early reports point to a suspected aquifer burst sending a torrent of water and debris through the tunnel.
Meanwhile, talks over compensation are ongoing, while THDC and HCC have offered ₹11 lakh per victim; the workers are demanding ₹50 lakh, referencing higher payouts in previous disasters.
The district administration is trying to help both sides reach a fair agreement.