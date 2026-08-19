Chamoli tunnel disaster kills 11 after suspected aquifer burst

Rescue teams managed to pull out 12 workers and recovered the final two bodies on August 18, while six injured were still in a hospital.

Early reports point to a suspected aquifer burst sending a torrent of water and debris through the tunnel.

Meanwhile, talks over compensation are ongoing, while THDC and HCC have offered ₹11 lakh per victim; the workers are demanding ₹50 lakh, referencing higher payouts in previous disasters.

The district administration is trying to help both sides reach a fair agreement.