Chamoli tunnel flood leaves 7 dead, 11 injured, 6 missing
A serious accident hit an under-construction tunnel in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, on Thursday when water and debris suddenly flooded the site.
Seven workers lost their lives, 11 were injured, and six are still missing as rescue teams work nonstop to find them.
Rescuers wade chest-high tunnel water
Multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Army, and the Uttarakhand Police, are on the ground battling tough conditions to reach trapped workers.
NDRF Inspector Amrit Lal Meena shared that rescuers had to wade through chest-high water inside the tunnel.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is keeping a close eye on things from Dehradun and instructed officials to ensure their treatment and care.