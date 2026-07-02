Champat Rai accuses Ramshankar Yadav of stealing Ram Mandir donations India Jul 02, 2026

The Ram Mandir Trust is in the spotlight after former general secretary Champat Rai accused his driver, Ramshankar Yadav (also known as Tinnu), of stealing temple donations.

Rai says Yadav broke his trust by leaking information to a Samajwadi Party leader and using his access to the counting room key to pull off the scam.

Yadav is one of eight people arrested so far.