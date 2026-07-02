Champat Rai accuses Ramshankar Yadav of stealing Ram Mandir donations
The Ram Mandir Trust is in the spotlight after former general secretary Champat Rai accused his driver, Ramshankar Yadav (also known as Tinnu), of stealing temple donations.
Rai says Yadav broke his trust by leaking information to a Samajwadi Party leader and using his access to the counting room key to pull off the scam.
Yadav is one of eight people arrested so far.
Police recover 89L, 2 trustees resign
Police have recovered ₹89 lakh after questioning another accused, Avinash Shukla, and found more cash at Yadav's house.
They even discovered hidden money in a box labeled Ram Rajya Kosh during a raid at Shukla's brother's yoga center.
With viral photos of cash making rounds online and more documents under review, Rai and another trustee have resigned as the investigation digs deeper.