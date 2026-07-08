Champat Rai alleges SBI Ayodhya branch lax security, both resign
India
Big trouble at the Ayodhya Ram Temple: Former trust general secretary Champat Rai has accused SBI's Ayodhya branch of ignoring key security rules, which he says led to theft from the temple's donation chest.
After sharing these concerns with investigators, both Rai and trustee Anil Mishra stepped down from their roles.
Krishna Mohan named interim general secretary
Rai pointed out that staff were allowed pocketed clothing (a big no-no), cash was counted out in the open, and some workers handling donations were listed as "housekeeping."
While he defended the trust for installing CCTV cameras and iron-barred doors, changes are already underway: Krishna Mohan is now interim general secretary until a final decision is made on July 22.