Champat Rai, Anil Mishra resigned, trust to vote July 6 India Jul 02, 2026

Big news around the Ram Mandir Trust: General Secretary Champat Rai and Trustee Dr. Anil Mishra both resigned last week after being accused of mishandling donations.

But here's the twist: on July 6, the trust will vote on whether to accept their resignations, and even if they're out as office-bearers, both Rai and Mishra will still be lifetime members thanks to trust rules.