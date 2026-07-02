Champat Rai, Anil Mishra resigned, trust to vote July 6
India
Big news around the Ram Mandir Trust: General Secretary Champat Rai and Trustee Dr. Anil Mishra both resigned last week after being accused of mishandling donations.
But here's the twist: on July 6, the trust will vote on whether to accept their resignations, and even if they're out as office-bearers, both Rai and Mishra will still be lifetime members thanks to trust rules.
Faizabad Bar seeks alleged embezzlement FIRs
The Faizabad Bar Association wants police action against Rai, Mishra, and construction chief Gopal Rao over the alleged embezzlement.
Lawyers are pushing for FIRs and say they'll go to court if needed.
Meanwhile, Rai has pointed fingers at his driver Tinnu Yadav, who's already been arrested, as the main person behind the scam.