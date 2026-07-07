Champat Rai calls donation theft accusations baseless amid SIT probe
Champat Rai, the former general secretary of the Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust, has called the donation theft accusations against him "baseless" and says he will respond fully once the Special Investigation Team (SIT) wraps up its probe.
Speaking out for the first time, Rai assured everyone, "The truth will come out," and highlighted his years of public service.
Krishna Mohan named interim general secretary
So far, eight people have been arrested in connection with the case. With pressure mounting from opposition leaders to name Rai as an accused, the trust has accepted his resignation and brought in Krishna Mohan as interim general secretary.
They are also tightening financial controls based on SIT recommendations, hoping to prevent future issues.
The SIT's final report is expected by July 22, which should clear things up further.