Champat Rai quits over SBI Ayodhya MOU signed by Mishra

Rai alleges procedural and cash lapses

Rai says both he and Mishra had financial authority, but Mishra acted solo and skipped proper procedures.

He also questioned how SBI and its outsourced staff managed cash under the new deal, claiming it led to lapses.

The Trust accepted Rai's resignation on Monday, with Rai urging senior bank officials to look into what happened: he wrote that the MOU was signed without his approval.