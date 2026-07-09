Champat Rai quits over SBI Ayodhya MOU signed by Mishra
India
Champat Rai has quit as general secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, raising concerns over how donations were handled.
In a letter that's now making rounds online, he accused fellow trustee Anil Mishra of signing a key agreement with SBI's Ayodhya branch in February 2025, without his OK, right when donations were pouring in during the Maha Kumbh.
Rai alleges procedural and cash lapses
Rai says both he and Mishra had financial authority, but Mishra acted solo and skipped proper procedures.
He also questioned how SBI and its outsourced staff managed cash under the new deal, claiming it led to lapses.
The Trust accepted Rai's resignation on Monday, with Rai urging senior bank officials to look into what happened: he wrote that the MOU was signed without his approval.