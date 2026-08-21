Champat Rai resigns and defends himself over Ayodhya donation allegations

A recent SIT report pointed out some gaps in how the trust handled finances but cleared both Rai and former trust member Anil Mishra of stealing funds.

The final report did point out some gaps in how the trust handled finances but cleared both Rai and former trust member Anil Mishra of stealing funds.

The interim report alleged donation siphoning and led to the arrest of eight employees on June 26, and criticized the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and its lack of professional financial management.

Meanwhile, Misra said, "Until I see the letter, I will only tell you that this is a concocted story of yours [media]... This is merely a made-up story..."