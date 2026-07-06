Champat Rai resigns at Ayodhya, Bajrang Bagra takes over

Trust records statements, no FIR filed

The meeting, led by Trust President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, also covered updates from a Special Investigation Team looking into the donation case.

Trustees discussed bringing in a CEO for better management and are expected to approve the 2025-26 unaudited financial statements.

Statements from Rai and others have been recorded, but so far, no FIR has been filed against anyone involved.