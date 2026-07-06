Champat Rai resigns at Ayodhya, Bajrang Bagra takes over
India
Champat Rai has stepped down as general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, with his resignation officially accepted during a key meeting at the Ayodhya temple.
This comes while an investigation is underway into alleged misuse of temple donations.
Bajrang Bagra is now taking over as the new general secretary.
Trust records statements, no FIR filed
The meeting, led by Trust President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, also covered updates from a Special Investigation Team looking into the donation case.
Trustees discussed bringing in a CEO for better management and are expected to approve the 2025-26 unaudited financial statements.
Statements from Rai and others have been recorded, but so far, no FIR has been filed against anyone involved.