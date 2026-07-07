Champat Rai resigns from Ram Janmabhoomi Trust post, pledges silence India Jul 07, 2026

Champat Rai, who recently resigned as general secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, says he won't speak publicly until the investigation into missing temple donations wraps up.

In his open letter on July 7, he called the accusations against him "baseless" and explained that staying silent is his way of handling things for now.