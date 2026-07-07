Champat Rai resigns from Ram Janmabhoomi Trust post, pledges silence
Champat Rai, who recently resigned as general secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, says he won't speak publicly until the investigation into missing temple donations wraps up.
In his open letter on July 7, he called the accusations against him "baseless" and explained that staying silent is his way of handling things for now.
Krishna Mohan named interim Trust secretary
After Rai's resignation, Krishna Mohan was named interim general secretary while a search committee looks for a new CEO, signaling some big changes within the trust.
Meanwhile, Rai criticized how details from the Special Investigation Team's early report got leaked.
That report found cash donations were stolen due to weak security during counting, with CCTV footage reportedly catching around 70 incidents of hidden cash.