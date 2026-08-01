Chanchal, Jaipur's 67-year-old elephant, dies after viral gulal photo shoot
Chanchal, a 67-year-old elephant known for giving tourist rides in Jaipur, has passed away.
She made headlines this year after images from a November 2025 photoshoot — in which she was painted pink with gulal near an abandoned temple — were shared in February 2026 and went viral when posted by photographer Julia Buruleva.
The shoot sparked a wave of criticism online, especially from animal rights groups who questioned using such an elderly elephant for commercial purposes.
Rajasthan officials: cardiac arrest, probe
Officials say Chanchal died of cardiac arrest due to old age and that they found no evidence linking the colored powder directly to her death.
Still, the incident has led Rajasthan authorities to investigate whether the photo shoot had proper permissions and if Chanchal's welfare was considered.
The story has fueled fresh conversations about how elephants are treated in tourism and events, with many asking if it's time to rethink these practices.