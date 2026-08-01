Chanchal, Jaipur's 67-year-old elephant, dies after viral gulal photo shoot

Chanchal, a 67-year-old elephant known for giving tourist rides in Jaipur, has passed away.

She made headlines this year after images from a November 2025 photoshoot — in which she was painted pink with gulal near an abandoned temple — were shared in February 2026 and went viral when posted by photographer Julia Buruleva.

The shoot sparked a wave of criticism online, especially from animal rights groups who questioned using such an elderly elephant for commercial purposes.