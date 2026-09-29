Chandan of Alagodu douses himself in gasoline outside Mysuru college
India
A man, Chandan, from Alagodu village in Malavalli taluk, tried to set himself on fire outside a Mysuru college after a woman he liked turned him down.
Shockingly, he poured gasoline on himself and tried to hug her, putting both at risk.
Police hospitalize man, woman treated
Police acted fast and took Chandan to the hospital. The woman got minor injuries and is also being treated.
Authorities are now looking into how she was hurt and if the gasoline caught fire.
Recent Karnataka incidents of relationship violence
Sadly, this isn't the first time relationship disputes have led to violence in Karnataka.
There have been similar incidents recently where rejection turned dangerous.