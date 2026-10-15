Chandan Raj arrested for allegedly killing father Krishna Gupta
India
A tragic family feud in Bihar ended with Chandan Raj being arrested for allegedly killing his father, Krishna Gupta.
The incident happened on September 24 after a longstanding argument over family land.
Raj and his father were both reported missing before police found Gupta's body near Gaya's Officers Training Academy two days later.
Chandan Raj confessed pressure over land
Turns out, Raj had been in a relationship with a married woman for over a decade, and she was pressuring him to transfer the family land to her.
This led to ongoing tension at home, as his father strongly disagreed with both the relationship and the idea of giving up the property.
Under questioning, Raj confessed that this pressure pushed him to commit the crime.