Chandigarh 17-year-old Naitik shot dead outside Sector 22 temple
India
A 17-year-old boy named Naitik was shot and killed in Chandigarh on Thursday night, right outside a temple in Sector 22.
The incident happened while he and two others were sitting inside an auto rickshaw outside the temple, and sadly, he was taken to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, and declared dead there.
Chandigarh teens detained after Instagram fight
Police say the shooting started because of a fight over an Instagram video: apparently, things got heated after Naitik's group posted footage of them beating up one of the accused.
Both suspects, who are also teenagers and still in school, were subsequently detained.
This is the second time this week that youth violence has made headlines in Chandigarh, raising some serious concerns about safety among young people.