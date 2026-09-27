Chandigarh: 18-year-old Armaan accused of killing father Nitin Kumar
India
In a shocking turn in Chandigarh, 18-year-old Armaan has been accused of allegedly shooting dead his father, UT police Head Constable Nitin Kumar.
He was brought before the court this week and answered when questioned by the judge.
Police say Armaan bought a country-made pistol from Haridwar for the act.
Armaan in custody amid family dispute
The case comes after a long time of family disputes, mainly about money and Armaan's relationship with a woman from Zirakpur.
He was also involved in a hit-and-run earlier this year.
Due to conflicting statements, Armaan is in police custody as investigators dig deeper into how he got the weapon and what really led to this tragedy.